England edge Mexico in thriller to set quarterfinal date with Norway

Three Lions Hit Three

Mexico City: Jude Bellingham scored a brace and Harry Kane converted a penalty as England overcame co-hosts Mexico in a thrilling, incident-packed last-16 contest to set up a FIFA World Cup quarter-final showdown with Norway.

England are in the last eight in three consecutive editions for the second time, after 1962 (quarter-final), 1966 (winners), and 1970 (quarter-final).

This was just the second FIFA World Cup meeting between Mexico and England, with the Three Lions winning a group stage match 2-0 in 1966 en route to winning the trophy.

The win also marked the end of Mexico’s unbeaten record of FIFA World Cup matches at the Mexico City Stadium. This was England’s first game at the Mexico City Stadium in 40 years, since a 2-1 loss to Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 1986 quarter-final.

The breathless encounter, which was delayed by an hour due to adverse weather, will surely go down as an instant classic as England survived for more than 40 minutes with ten men following Jarell Quansah’s red card early in the second half.

By that stage they were already 2-1 up following two Bellingham goals in 98 seconds, with Julian Quinones pulling one back for the co-hosts. Kane’s penalty, following a foul on Anthony Gordon, put England 3-1 up, but Raul Jimenez then halved the deficit with a penalty of his own to set up a grandstand finish.

Mexico dominated possession in the game’s opening stages, but a quick-fire Bellingham double swung the game in England’s favour. First, he headed in from Bukayo Saka’s inviting cross to open the scoring. Almost straight from kick-off, Bellingham made it 2-0. Mexico turned over possession and Harry Kane set up the Real Madrid superstar to slot home.

Mexico quickly responded, with Julian Quinones crashing an unstoppable shot past Jordan Pickford from close range. The co-hosts’ tails were up and only a spectacular Pickford save prevented Raul Jimenez from levelling before half-time.

After the interval, Nico O’Reilly struck the post with a low drive before Quansah was sent off for a challenge on Jesus Gallardo. Moments after England were reduced to ten men, Mexico goalkeeper Raul Rangel brought down Anthony Gordon in the penalty box. The spot-kick was awarded, and Kane stepped up to rifle in his sixth goal of the tournament.

Kane would soon be involved in more penalty drama at the other end of the pitch. A foul by the England skipper on Brian Gutierrez resulted in a penalty being awarded to Mexico following a VAR review. Jimenez made no mistake from 12 yards and the co-hosts were back within striking distance at 3-2.

Mexico piled on the pressure in search of an equaliser which would have taken the game to extra time, but England held firm and can look forward to a last-eight clash with Norway in Miami on July 11. IANS

Match Stats

Mexico England

67% Possession 33%

20 Shots 6

5 Shots on target 5

0 Big chances missed 0

12 Corners 2

418 Accurate passes 195

92% Passing accuracy 80%

14 Foul against 7

1 Offsides 0

2 Yellow cards 4

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