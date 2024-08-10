England Football Association (FA) announce appointment of Lee Carsley as interim head coach

New Delhi: The England Football Association (FA) have confirmed that Lee Carsley has been appointed interim head coach of England's senior men ahead of the start of the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League campaign.

Carsley will step up from his role in charge of the Men’s U21 (MU21), initially for September’s fixtures away to the Republic of Ireland and at home to Finland, but might remain in the position throughout autumn while the FA’s recruitment process for a new permanent head coach continues.

“It’s an honour to step up and lead this England squad on an interim basis. As I am very familiar with the players and the cycle of international football, it makes sense for me to guide the team while the FA continues the process of recruiting a new manager. My main priority is to ensure continuity, and our goal is to secure promotion in the UEFA Nations League,” said Carsley to England’s media team. IANS

