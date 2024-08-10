BC Roy Trophy: Manipur to face Telangana in final of Junior Boys’ National Football Championships

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Manipur secured their spot in the final defeating Arunachal Pradesh 3-1, while Telangana advanced with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Jammu and Kashmir in the semi-finals of the Junior Boys’ National Football Championships for the BC Roy Trophy Tier 2 at Nagaon on Friday.

Arunachal Pradesh took an early lead with Hanu Tari scoring in the second minute, which remained the only goal of the first half. However, Manipur turned the game around in the second half. Mansur Alam equalised in the 70th minute, followed by Arish Khan’s goal in the 76th minute, putting Manipur ahead. Mansur sealed the victory with his second goal in the 90+2’ minute.

In the other semi-final, Telangana’s Aditya A led his team to victory by scoring twice, once in each half, with goals in the 40th and 52nd minutes, securing their place in the final.

The final between Manipur and Telangana will be played on August 11.

