England goalkeeper Mary Earps becomes first female footballer to have wax statue at Madame Tussauds

LONDON: England goalkeeper Mary Earps has become the first female soccer player to be honoured with a wax figure at Madame Tussauds.

The Paris Saint-Germain player, who helped England finish runner-up at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, won a public vote for which the Lionesses’ player should be on show at the London museum.

In a process that took more than a year of collaboration between the museum and Earps, 31, is dressed in the green England keeper’s kit she wore in the 2023 World Cup final.

“To make this mark as the first female footballer to have a figure at Madame Tussauds London is incredibly special,” Earps told reporters. “This is not about me. This is a representation of how women’s football has grown, and the trajectory it’s on.”

England, who have clinched a spot at the 2025 European Championship where they will be defend the trophy, host Olympic champions the United States in a friendly at Wembley on November 30. Agencies

Also Read: Jordan Pickford breaks England goalkeeper record

Also Watch: