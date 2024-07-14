Youngster Kobbie Mainoo Steals Spotlight at 2024 European Championship

Berlin: The 2024 European Championship has acted as a stepping stone for youngsters. The tournament has showcased the absolute best talent that is on offer. In a footballing world where we are used to hearing the names Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane, we’ve been left awestruck by the likes of Lamine Yamal and Kobbie Mainoo.

The 19-year-old Mainoo broke onto the scene in the latter stages of the 2023/24 season and was instrumental in their FA Cup victory. Ahead of their game against Spain in the final on Sunday, former Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has praised the young maestro stating he has the ‘wow factor’.

“I’ve watched him closely and the first 30% of passes of the ball he gets in a game, in those opening minutes, he is happy just playing the ball short, five or 10 yards, waiting for the right moment for his natural raw ability to come out,” read the column posted by Rio Ferdinand on BBC.

“Then, when the moment comes – and he knows exactly when – he can give you that little bit of ‘wow’ factor where he draws someone out, breaks the press, or when the opposition think, they are going to nick the ball off him. Those times when they have got him down a blind alley, but he somehow just comes out the end anyway and you are left going ‘oh my god’,” he said in the column.

England defeated the Netherlands in the semifinals of the tournament in yet another nail-biting finish. The Three Lions conceded the opening goal but equalised through a Harry Kane penalty just a few minutes later before Ollie Watkins scored the go-ahead goal in the 90th minute of the game.

Despite not being the starting midfielder at the beginning of the tournament, Mainoo has established a solid midfield partnership with Declan Rice and replaced Trent-Alexander Arnold in the squad. The Arsenal midfielder also spoke highly of the 19-year-old sensation.

“We have become a nice partnership. What I like about him is that he is not scared to say it how it is, when he gave me a pass between the lines, and I got sold short for it, we had to sprint back and we had a bit at each other. But that is good because you need that relationship and at 19 I can’t imagine many saying that to older players. That’s what I love about him, that is what the lads love about him. He gets that respect, he has that leadership,” said Rice in a press conference. IANS

Also Read: Ciro Immobile Departs Lazio After Eight Years as All-Time Top Scorer

Also Watch: