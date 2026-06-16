England hand debuts to Cox and Baker for second Test against New Zealand

London: England have named a refreshed side for the second Test against New Zealand, starting at The Oval on Wednesday, by handing debuts to batter Jordan Cox and fast bowler Sonny Baker. The duo are a part of four changes from the team that won at Lord’s by 115 runs.

Matt Fisher returns for his first Test in more than four years, while Jofra Archer is back to spearhead a four-man pace attack. The wholesale forced changes to England’s playing eleven have come after Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were stood down following them breaking the midnight curfew, while Ollie Robinson, who picked seven wickets on return to the Test team at Lord’s, has been ruled out due to a right knee soreness.

Shoaib Bashir also misses out as England opted against a specialist spinner, with Joe Root set to captain in Stokes’ absence. Jamie Smith retains his place behind the stumps, though Somerset’s James Rew has been placed on standby, with the former’s partner due to give birth to their second child.

Cox, 23, comes into the side after hitting a double-hundred for Essex in the County Championship. He was previously denied a debut in New Zealand in 2024 after breaking his thumb in practice. Baker, who has played just 12 first-class matches, has long been on England’s radar and featured for the Lions in Australia, though he had difficult ODI and T20I debuts. Agencies

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