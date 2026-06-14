Will Young Recalled to Replace Retired Kane Williamson for Remainder of England Test Series

London: New Zealand have called up top-order batter Will Young for the remainder of the Test series against England, with the 33-year-old set to fill the void left by Kane Williamson’s retirement from international cricket midway through the tour.

Young will arrive in England on June 14 and join the squad ahead of the second Test at The Oval, scheduled to begin on June 17.

The recall offers Young a fresh opportunity at the highest level after he was initially overlooked for the England tour despite being one of New Zealand’s most dependable reserve batters in recent years. Since making his Test debut in December 2020, he has featured in 23 matches, often stepping in when injuries or absences created openings in the top order. His return comes at a crucial time for New Zealand as they begin adjusting to life without Williamson, one of the country’s greatest batters and a mainstay of the Test side for more than a decade.

Young’s strongest case for selection remains his impressive performances whenever entrusted with a larger role. The right-hander’s most memorable contribution came during New Zealand’s historic 3-0 Test series sweep of India in 2024. Batting at No. 3 in Williamson’s absence, Young thrived in difficult conditions, scoring 244 runs across six innings and earning the Player of the Series award. IANS

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