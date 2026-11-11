England hand maiden senior call-up to Bournemouth defender James Hill

London: England have handed maiden senior international call-up to Bournemouth defender James Hill ahead of their upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Croatia and Spain after injuries forced changes to Thomas Tuchel's squad. The 24-year-old centre-back has joined the Three Lions squad for the November international window after impressing with his performances for Bournemouth this season. Hill has made 15 appearances for the Premier League club, earning recognition from England head coach Tuchel.

Hill, who has previously represented England at under-20 and under-21 levels, will now get an opportunity to make his senior debut as the national team prepares for two important Group C encounters. Agencies

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