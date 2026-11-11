Indian football team arrives in New Zealand for historic international friendlies

AUCKLAND: The Indian men's national football team arrived in Auckland late on Monday night for two international friendlies against New Zealand.

This visit marks the first time the Blue Tigers have travelled to New Zealand, a significant milestone for Indian football.

Head coach Khalid Jamil confirmed the team is fit and ready, looking forward to the matches despite the challenge of playing away from home. The team will conduct activation and training sessions at North Harbour Stadium and Go Media Stadium before their opening match on Thursday, November 12.

India's previous encounter with New Zealand was in the 2018 Intercontinental Cup, where India lost 1-2 but went on to win the tournament. The Indian men's national football team arrived in Auckland late on Monday night, ahead of their two international friendlies against New Zealand. The visit marks the first time the Blue Tigers have travelled to the country. Agencies

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