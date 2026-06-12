England launch home T20 World Cup bid against Sri Lanka’s upset-minded challengers

Birmingham: The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 gets underway with hosts England taking on Sri Lanka in a Group A clash at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham on Friday. Both teams will be eager to begin their campaign on a winning note, with valuable points at stake in the race for the semifinals.

England enter the tournament as one of the favourites to lift the trophy, bolstered by home conditions and a squad packed with experience. Led by Nat Sciver-Brunt, the hosts possess a formidable lineup featuring Heather Knight, Amy Jones, Alice Capsey, Sophie Ecclestone, and Lauren Bell. Their confidence has also received a boost after a successful warm-up campaign, including a victory over India.

The strength of England lies in their balance. They have explosive batting options in the top and middle orders, while their bowling attack offers a mix of pace and spin, capable of adapting to different conditions.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will look to spring an early surprise. Much of their hopes will rest on captain Chamari Athapaththu, whose aggressive batting can single-handedly change the course of a match. The experienced opener remains Sri Lanka’s biggest match-winner and will be crucial if they are to challenge the hosts. Support from players such as Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, and Sugandika Kumari will also be vital.

However, Sri Lanka will need contributions across departments to compete against a strong England side. The key battle could be between the hosts’ overall depth and the Lankans’ ability to produce individual brilliance. While the hosts appear stronger on paper, World Cup openers often bring added pressure and unpredictability.

Playing in familiar conditions and backed by home support, England start as clear favourites. However, Sri Lanka will be hoping Athapaththu and company can deliver a performance capable of unsettling one of the tournament’s leading contenders. IANS

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