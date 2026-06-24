England Name 17-Member Squad for India T20Is, James Coles Earns Maiden Call-Up

LONDON: England announced a 17-member squad for the five-match T20I series against India, with uncapped all-rounder James Coles earning his maiden senior call-up.

Harry Brook will lead the side, while Jordan Cox, Sonny Baker and Saqib Mahmood return after missing the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. Brydon Carse and Jamie Overton were unavailable due to injury.

England Men’s National Selector Marcus North said Coles had earned his place through his performances with England Lions and in T20 competitions in England and overseas over the past 12 months.

England has named a larger squad as the series begins shortly after the Test series against New Zealand, giving the team flexibility.

The series begins on July 1 at Banks Homes Riverside, Chester-le-Street, before moving to Manchester on July 4, Nottingham on July 7, Bristol on July 9 and Southampton on July 11. Agencies

Also Read: Injured Nitish Kumar Reddy Ruled Out, Suryansh Shedge Gets Maiden India T20I Call-Up