Injured Nitish Kumar Reddy Ruled Out, Suryansh Shedge Gets Maiden India T20I Call-Up

Mumbai: India’s preparations for the upcoming T20I assignments against Ireland and England have been dealt a setback after all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy was ruled out due to injury. In his place, the national selectors have handed a maiden senior call-up to Mumbai all-rounder Suryansh Shedge, rewarding the 23-year-old for his impressive performances in domestic cricket and for India A.

Announcing the change, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Nitish would be unavailable for both series after sustaining an injury during India’s recent ODI series against Afghanistan.

“The Men’s Selection Committee has named Suryansh Shedge as a replacement for Nitish Kumar Reddy in India’s squads for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England. Nitish reported left quadriceps discomfort after the third ODI against Afghanistan on June 20. Following a subsequent medical assessment, the BCCI Medical Team has recommended a period of rehabilitation, ruling him out of both T20I series,” the board said in a statement. IANS

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