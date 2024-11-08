England-New Zealand Test series to be named after Graham Thorpe and Martin Crowe

New Delhi: England is set to honour legendary batter Graham Thorpe by naming a new trophy for the Test series with New Zealand. It will be named after Thorpe and New Zealand batter Martin Crowe, a tribute to two of the most iconic batter from their respective nations.

The trophy will be awarded to the winner of the Test series between England and New Zealand, a contest that dates back to the two nations’ first Test encounter in 1930. This initiative, expected to take effect in the upcoming series starting on November 28, aims to honour Crowe and Thorpe’s legacies, reported The Telegraph. IANS

