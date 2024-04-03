England off-spinner Charlie Dean attains 2nd position at ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings

New Delhi: England off-spinner Charlie Dean attained the career-best second position on the latest ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings just months out from the start of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

Dean, who was the leading wicket-taker with seven scalps against New Zealand during the five-match T20I series, rose nine places to second behind teammate Sophie Ecclestone on the updated rankings for T20I bowlers released on Tuesday.

Her teammate and fast bowler Lauren Bell jumped up six places to secure a career-best 12th position.

Star English all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt (up eight spots to 47th) also made giant strides, while Amelia Kerr was the big mover from a New Zealand perspective as she rose two rungs to 13th. IANS

