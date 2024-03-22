International Cricket Council (ICC) announces fixtures for Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced the fixtures for the qualifying tournament for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 to be hosted in Abu Dhabi, UAE from April 25 to May 7. In the Qualifier 2024, 10 teams will be battling it out for two spots in the Women’s T20 World Cup spots to be held in Bangladesh later this year.

Ten teams, divided into two groups of five each, will compete in the Qualifier in two Abu Dhabi venues from April 25. The two table-toppers from the two groups will feature in the semifinals on May 5 with the winners booking their tickets to Bangladesh and joining the hosts, Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and West Indies in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in September and October.

For the Qualifier 2024, Scotland, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Uganda and the United States of America (USA) feature in Group A, while Ireland, Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Vanuatu and Zimbabwe make up Group B, the ICC informed on Thursday. IANS

