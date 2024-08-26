England pacer Mark Wood ruled out of rest of England’s Tests against Sri Lanka

New Delhi: England pacer Mark Wood has been ruled out of the remainder of ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka after suffering a right thigh muscle strain. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has named Leicestershire left-arm fast-bowler Josh Hull as his replacement.

On day three of first Test at Old Trafford, Wood left the field immediately after bowling two deliveries into his 11th over in Sri Lanka’s second innings. he remaining deliveries of the 56th over were bowled by Joe Root, who managed to pick up the wicket of Milan Rathnayake with his part-time off-spin. IANS

Also Read: Stuart Broad Doubts Mark Wood’s Availability for Second Test at Lord’s After Injury; Nasser Hussain and Mark Butcher Weigh In on England’s Challenge

Also Watch: