Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) suspends Niroshan Dickwella indefinitely for doping violation

Colombo: The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Friday announced that wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella has been suspended indefinitely because of a doping violation. Dickwella is understood to have failed a dope test held in line with World Anti-Doping guidelines, during the recently concluded Lanka Premier League, and will be suspended from all forms of cricket while further investigations take place, the Sri Lanka Cricket informed in a release on Friday.

"The suspension is effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice. The test, which was conducted by the Sri Lanka Anti-Doping Agency (SLADA) during the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2024, is part of SLC's ongoing commitment to maintaining the integrity of the sport," the SLC said in a release.

"This initiative, undertaken in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports and in accordance with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) guidelines, is aimed at ensuring that cricket remains free from the influence of prohibited substances," the release said. IANS

