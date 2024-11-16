England pacer Reece Topley ruled out of T20I series against West Indies due to knee injury

Gros Islet: England pacer Reece Topley has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20I series against West Indies due to knee injury and will fly back home from St. Lucia.

The speedster suffered the injury while bowling in the series opener in Barbados last week. Topley had also missed the second and third T20I owing to the same injury.

“Reece Topley has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20I series against West Indies through injury, and is to fly home from St Lucia,” England and Wales Cricket Board said in a post on X. This setback is the latest in a string of injuries that have plagued 30-year-old Topley’s international career.

Earlier, Topley was fined 15% of his match fee after breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first T20I in Barbados. IANS

