England players meet Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama

Dharamsala: Some members of the touring England squad called on Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at his residence in McLeod Ganj near Dharamsala on the eve of the final Test against India on Wednesday.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) posted a photo on social media featuring the team members alongside the Nobel laureate for Peace.

"An incredible honour to meet his holiness, the @DalaiLama. England players and management attended his residence in McLeod Ganj, Dharamshala," the ECB said on X.

The team members included Zak Crawley, Tom Hartley, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Gus Atkinson and assistant coach Marcus Trescothick. Agencies

