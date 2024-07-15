England seamer Chris Woakes optimistic on leading England’s pace squad in Ashes against Australia

London: England seamer Chris Woakes believes he can still lead England's pace squad against Australia in the Ashes 2026 after the departure of stalwarts James Anderson and Stuart Broad. At 35, Chris Woakes finds himself stepping into the role of the senior statesman in England's cricket team, a mantle he assumes as he prepares for the second Test against the West Indies.

"It makes me feel incredibly old," said Chris Woakes as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. "But it's a lovely occasion. This week, it's just been really nice to be a part of Jimmy's last game. I've been very lucky to have played for a long period of time with him, and the lessons and little nuggets that I've learned from him across the years have certainly made me a better player. I feel very fortunate to have bowled with England's best ever." IANS

Also Read: England's Chris Woakes Takes Break from Cricket Following Father's Passing, Plans Return When Ready

Also Watch: