England seamer Em Arlott to leave Warwickshire at end of 2026 season

Leeds: England seamer Em Arlott will leave Warwickshire at the end of the 2026 season after signing a three-year contract with Yorkshire, a move driven by a desire for having a new challenge in her cricketing career. Em, who has been capped ten times internationally since her debut in 2025, last featured for England in the Women’s ODI World Cup held later in the year. She will join Yorkshire ahead of the 2027 season as the club continues to strengthen its setup after stepping up to Tier One of the women’s county structure. IANS

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