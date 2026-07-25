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Farooqi Recalled, Nabi Dropped as Rahmat Shah Leads Afghanistan ODI Squad vs Ireland

Fazalhaq Farooqi returns to Afghanistan’s ODI squad for Ireland series as Rahmat Shah begins his tenure as full-time captain.
Farooqi Recalled, Nabi Dropped as Rahmat Shah Leads Afghanistan ODI Squad vs Ireland
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Kabul: Left-arm fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi has made a return to Afghanistan’s ODI squad for the five-game series against Ireland, while veteran off-spin bowling all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has been omitted from the 15-member squad, said the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Friday.

Experienced batter Rahmat Shah will lead the side in his first assignment as a full-time ODI captain of Afghanistan. He recently took over the leadership duties from Hashmatullah Shahidi, who continues in the 50-over set-up purely as a batter.

The selection committee overhauled the pace department from their 3-0 ODI series defeat to India by drafting in Farooqi along with pacers Yamin Ahmadzai and Saleem Safi.

As a result, fast bowlers Fareed Malik and Bilal Sami, who were in the main squad against India, have been demoted to the reserve list alongside leg-spinner Qais Ahmad and pacer Bashir Ahmad, even as Nabi remains the most prominent absentee from the squad. IANS

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Mohammad Nabi
Fazalhaq Farooqi
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