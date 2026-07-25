Farooqi Recalled, Nabi Dropped as Rahmat Shah Leads Afghanistan ODI Squad vs Ireland

Kabul: Left-arm fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi has made a return to Afghanistan’s ODI squad for the five-game series against Ireland, while veteran off-spin bowling all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has been omitted from the 15-member squad, said the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Friday.

Experienced batter Rahmat Shah will lead the side in his first assignment as a full-time ODI captain of Afghanistan. He recently took over the leadership duties from Hashmatullah Shahidi, who continues in the 50-over set-up purely as a batter.

The selection committee overhauled the pace department from their 3-0 ODI series defeat to India by drafting in Farooqi along with pacers Yamin Ahmadzai and Saleem Safi.

As a result, fast bowlers Fareed Malik and Bilal Sami, who were in the main squad against India, have been demoted to the reserve list alongside leg-spinner Qais Ahmad and pacer Bashir Ahmad, even as Nabi remains the most prominent absentee from the squad. IANS

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