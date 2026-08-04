England set to withdraw support for FIFA president Gianni Infantino

New Delhi: The English Football Association (FA) is set to withdraw its support for FIFA president Gianni Infantino, deepening the crisis surrounding the governing body’s abandoned plan to sell minority stakes in its competitions to private investors.

This development occurs because UEFA has threatened to take legal action in response to the controversial proposal, and the Football Association of Wales has already officially withdrawn its support for Infantino's re-election bid as FIFA president.

Infantino's position has recently come in for greater criticism since FIFA has suggested setting up a commercial subsidiary, the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), in order to handle its main events, including the FIFA World Cup, and at the same time have outside investors buy minor, non-controlling shares.

As reported by The Telegraph, UEFA has issued a legal notice to Infantino, informing him that it is currently considering taking legal action, bringing an arbitration case, and filing regulatory complaints regarding the FFE proposal. IANS

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