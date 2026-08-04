Assam Premier League: Dibrugarh Warriors edge Barpeta Braves after dramatic 91-run chase

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Dibrugarh Warriors edged past Barpeta Braves by 3 wickets in a thrilling low-scoring encounter in the second match of the day at the Assam Premier League, played under flood light at the ACA Stadium here today.

Chasing a modest target of 91, Dibrugarh found themselves under pressure after losing wickets at regular intervals. However, the Warriors held their nerve to reach 91 for 7 in 18.5 overs and seal a hard-fought victory.

Earlier, after electing to bat, Barpeta Braves endured a disappointing outing with the bat and were bowled out for just 90 in 19.1 overs. Opener Kabir Hasan top-scored with 29 off 30 balls. Rajesh Prasad remained unbeaten on 17 to help the Braves post a somewhat respectable total. Doikho Das took 3 wickets for 13.

Dibrugarh’s chase got off to a disastrous start as both openers, Ronit Akhtar and Parvej Musaraf, were dismissed with just two runs on the board. Diwij Pathak then steadied the innings with a composed 32 off 41 deliveries, while Rituraj Biswas contributed 16.

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