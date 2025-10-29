England to face South Africa in first Women’s World Cup semi-final today

GUWAHATI: England will take on South Africa in the first semi-final of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at the ACA Stadium here on Wednesday. The match is scheduled to begin at 3 PM.

England reached the semi-finals after finishing second in the group stage with 11 points, while South Africa secured third place with 10 points.

South Africa’s campaign has been a mixed one. They suffered two heavy defeats in the league phase, struggling particularly against spin. After being bowled out for just 69 in their opening match, the Proteas bounced back with hard-fought wins over New Zealand, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan. However, their vulnerability to spin resurfaced in their final league game against Australia, when they were dismissed for only 97 in 24 overs.

England will be keen to exploit that weakness again, relying on their strong spin attack of Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, and Charlie Dean to put pressure on the South African batters. There is, however, some concern over Ecclestone’s availability after she injured her bowling shoulder while fielding during England’s win over New Zealand on Sunday. The team remains “optimistic” that she will be fit to play.

Seamer Lauren Bell will look to strike early, while Alice Capsey, who has been in good bowling rhythm with five wickets so far, adds depth to England’s attack.

For South Africa, captain Laura Wolvaardt has led by example, scoring 301 runs in seven matches at an average of 50.16, including three half-centuries. However, few others in the batting lineup have shown consistency. Tazmin Brits, who hit a century against India in Indore, has since endured a lean run with three ducks, a 55, and a 6 — a far cry from her pre-tournament form when she struck three consecutive hundreds. South Africa will hope she can rediscover her touch on the big stage. Sune Luus (157 runs) and Marizanne Kapp (162) have also struggled for consistency, leaving the batting order under pressure.

England, meanwhile, will enter the knockout clash with confidence, having thrashed South Africa by 10 wickets in their tournament opener — also at the ACA Stadium.

The English side has shown strong resolve under coach Charlotte Edwards, rebounding well after their home series loss to India. Despite a group-stage defeat to Australia, they finished second behind their arch-rivals with 11 points.

Captain Heather Knight (288 runs) and wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones (220) have been the anchors in the middle order, while opener Tammy Beaumont’s (210) inconsistent form has occasionally hurt their starts. Nat Sciver-Brunt remains the heartbeat of the team, though her returns have fluctuated — from a century against Sri Lanka to single-digit scores versus Pakistan and Australia.

South Africa’s bowling will once again depend on the left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba, who has taken 11 wickets in the tournament, especially if the Guwahati pitch offers turn. Marizanne Kapp will also be key with the new ball, as the Proteas aim to maintain tight lines and early pressure.

With contrasting forms and high stakes, Wednesday’s clash promises to be a battle of nerves — England’s depth and discipline against South Africa’s resilience and desire to prove their mettle on the world stage.

Head-to-Head

England v South Africa

Women’s ODI Record

Team Matches Won Lost Tied

England 46 36 10 0

S Africa 46 10 36 0

ICC Women’s World Cup Record

Team Matches Won Lost Tied

England 9 7 2 0

S Africa 9 2 7 0

Captain’s Corner

Nat Sciver-Brunt (England Captain):Our big win against South Africa is like a long time ago now. Since then, both teams have played a lot of cricket, and South Africa have shown what a dangerous side they can be. For us, the focus is fully on tomorrow — we’ll take it one game at a time. And yes, once we hopefully get through to the final, we’ll be watching India’s semi-final with great interest. It would be amazing to have them in final — the atmosphere they create is just electric.

Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa Captain): I think we’re a completely different-looking side now. It’s a fresh start and a new opportunity — everything begins from zero again. We need to handle the pressure.

Also Read: Women’s World Cup: Nasser Hussain advocates for Ecclestone’s importance in England XI