England unhappy with DRS after Carey survives caught behind appeal

NEW DELHI: England was left fuming after Australia’s Alex Carey survived a caught-behind appeal on day one of the third Ashes Test on Wednesday, with the Snicko failing to pick up an apparent edge off the centurion’s bat.

The wicketkeeper, who ended up scoring 106 and celebrating his first Ashes hundred at his home Adelaide Oval, later admitted to feeling a “bit of a feather” off his bat when he wafted at a Josh Tongue delivery on 72.

Carey stood his ground when the appeal was turned down, but England was convinced and went to the Decision Review System (DRS).

The Snicko technology picked up a sound but it did not align with the ball’s flight by the bat in the review of the delivery, so the decision stood.

Carey went on to score another 34 runs to help Australia reach 326 for eight at stumps after the host won the toss and elected to bat.

England bowling coach David Saker said England was ill-served by the technology — and not for the first time in the series.

“The boys are pretty confident he hit it. I think the calibration of the Snicko is out,” the Australian told reporters after England toiled through a sweltering day in the field.

“It was a pretty important decision. Those things hurt. You’d think in this day and age the technology’s good enough to pick things up like that.”

Saker said England had been unhappy with the technology throughout the series, without elaborating on specific instances, and might raise the matter with match officials.

It should be better than that. It is what it is,” he said of complaints within the England camp.

The contentious incident came two years after Carey was cast as the villain of the 2023 Ashes when he ran out Jonny Bairstow’s stumps in the second test at Lord’s.

The run out was legal but triggered a “Spirit of Cricket” debate, and enraged England fans jeered Carey for the rest of the drawn series.

Wednesday’s escape may do little to boost Carey’s popularity in England but in Adelaide he had the home crowd chanting his name and he savoured a standing ovation when he reached his ton.

“You’re not always going to be liked. Sometimes it depends which side of the fence you’re on. There’s always heroes and villains,” said Carey. Agencies

Also Read: Jammu & Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 8.40 cr