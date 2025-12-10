England’s Ashes squad lacks “accountability”, feels Glenn McGrath

New Delhi: Former Australia cricketer Glenn McGrath believes England’s Ashes squad lacks “accountability” and labelled it “embarrassing” after the visitors lost back-to-back matches and trail five-match series 0-2 against Australia.

In the day-night pink-ball Test in Brisbane this week, England were soundly defeated after losing the first Test in Perth from a highly advantageous position due to a fourth-innings century from Travis Head and a batting collapse of their own.

England’s odds of winning the series in Australia after a 15-year drought are at 0–2. “Not in Australia’s wildest dreams could they have believed they would be 2-0 up in this Ashes series after playing only six days of cricket,” McGrath wrote a coloumn in BBC Sport.

“There is a lot I like about England’s attitude. I love it when sportspeople play without fear, because that helps them push the boundaries of what is possible,” he wrote.

McGrath was critical of the visitors; however, he maintains that there have been indications of a troubled culture. Following the public acknowledgement of problems by coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, he anticipates some adjustments.

“My concern for England was the message of this is the way we play yielded a culture that lacks accountability. I have no problems with what the England leaders said in public at the Gabba. If Stokes and McCullum have been strong in the media, you can guarantee they have been even stronger behind closed doors,” the 55-year-old wrote.

“Will we now see a new version of Bazball? Like I said, I like the element of playing without fear. If England can add the ingredients of pressure and accountability, then they might still be on to something.” (IANS)

