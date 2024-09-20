England’s Liam Livingstone becomes ICC's No.1 ranked T20I all-rounder

Dubai: England’s Liam Livingstone has surged to the top of the T20I All-Rounder rankings following a series of outstanding performances against Australia. In the second T20I, Livingstone was named Player of the Match after scoring 87 runs off 47 balls and taking 2 wickets for just 16 runs in 3 overs.

His impressive showing not only helped England clinch victory but also marked a significant milestone in his career.

Livingstone’s standout performances throughout the series, including taking 3 wickets for 22 runs and scoring 37 runs in the first T20I, propelled him up the rankings.

His new rating of 253 points represents a career-high, giving him a commanding 42-point lead over Australia’s Marcus Stoinis, who holds the second spot with 211 points. Following Stoinis are Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza (208) and Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan (206). IANS

