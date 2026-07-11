England’s Marc Guehi Doubtful for Norway Clash Ahead of World Cup Quarter-Final

Miami: England’s Marc Guehi is doubtful for the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final against Norway, as the defender will be assessed on Friday to see if he is fit to play in Saturday’s game. Meanwhile, Declan Rice is in a race to be fit after suffering from a sickness bug.

Guehi has a slight hamstring injury following England’s 3-2 victory over Mexico in the last 16 at the Azteca Stadium. Guehi and Rice both were absent from the training session on Wednesday, as they instead worked on individual programmes elsewhere ahead of Saturday’s tie, BBC reports.

However, Reece James, who has been unavailable since he injured a hamstring in England’s goalless draw against Ghana in their second group game and also missed the epic knockout victory against Mexico on Sunday, has returned to training on Thursday. IANS

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