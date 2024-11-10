England's New Head Coach Thomas Tuchel should have joined Manchester United, reveals agent Pini Zahavi

New Delhi: Thomas Tuchel’s agent Pini Zahavi believes England’s new head coach, who is set to begin his tenure from January 2025, should have accepted an offer to replace Erik Ten Hag as Manchester United head coach and that a deal between the two parties ‘was basically done.’

“If I were Thomas, I would have gone to Manchester United. He had the opportunity. Everything was prepared, the deal was basically done.

“Thomas has a spark of genius in him but in today’s football you have to be wise and a diplomat. He will have to learn that,” Zahavi said to German newspaper Die Welt.

Tuchel was appointed the new head coach of the Three Lions following the resignation of Gareth Southgate post the loss in the 2024 European Championship final. IANS

Also Read: ‘I had to find my own feet after father’s accident’, says Schumacher’s son Mick

Also Watch: