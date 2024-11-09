Football: Manchester United log first Europa League win over PAOK

LONDON: Manchester United's Amad Diallo scored twice for a 2-0 win over PAOK in the Europa League on Thursday as interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy achieved what the sacked Erik ten Hag failed to do with the club's first victory in this season's competition.

United had drawn their three previous Europa League games, but Amad's looping header back across the goal into the bottom corner from a Bruno Fernandes cross five minutes after the break sent Van Nistelrooy's side on their way.

The Greek visitors to Old Trafford had chances to take something from the game and United goalkeeper Andre Onana was forced to tip over a shot from Mady Camara in the first half.

PAOK had an excellent opportunity to equalise in the 64th minute but the unmarked Taril Tissoudali could not get enough power in his shot from close range to beat Onana, and Amad made sure of victory 13 minutes from the end.

This time he did it all alone, dispossessing Baba Rahman and holding off the defender's challenge to reach the edge of the area before unleashing a curling shot which took a slight deflection on its way into the far corner.

The win leaves United in 15th place in the Europa League standings on six points from four games.

"It's been a long time since we won in Europe. Today we showed why we are one of the best teams. It was important to win today," Amad told TNT Sports.

"It is important to score every time. This season I have been unlucky so I am happy to score two today. But the most important thing was to win."

Van Nistelrooy, the former United striker who will shortly make way for new manager Ruben Amorim, replaced Ten Hag 10 days ago and is unbeaten during his three games in charge.

Tottenham Hotspur's perfect start ended with a 3-2 loss at Galatasaray and Lazio top the standings after a 2-1 victory over Porto on Thursday.

Ajax strolled to a 5-0 win over Maccabi Tel Aviv, Athletic Bilbao came from behind to beat Ludogorets 2-1 and Anderlecht were denied joining Lazio on top as a late own goal left them with a draw in Latvia at RFS.

United have six points in the standings, three behind Spurs who despite going down to 10 men almost made a dramatic comeback in Istanbul where Victor Osimhen scored twice for the hosts and Will Lankshear grabbed his first goal for Spurs before being sent off.

Yunus Akgun gave Galatasaray an early lead with a stunning half-volley but Spurs levelled when Brennan Johnson's layoff across the goal left Lankshear with a simple tap-in.

Radu Dragusin was caught napping at the back in the 31st minute and was dispossessed by Mauro Icardi. The ball fell to Dries Mertens who slipped a pass to Osimhen and the Nigerian striker found the bottom corner.

Osimhen struck again six minutes from the break and Lankshear received his second booking on the hour mark, but 10-man Tottenham pulled a goal back when substitute Dominic Solanke back-heeled Pedro Porro's cross into the net.

Lazio made it four wins from four to take control at the top of the standings thanks to an added-time goal from Pedro.

The Italian side went ahead at the end of the first half through Alessio Romagnoli's header but Porto drew level through Stephen Eustaquio.

It looked like Lazio would have to settle for a draw but with time running out Pedro turned a cross from Gustav Isaksen into the net.

Anderlecht could have joined them on 12 points, with Mario Stroeykens putting them ahead five minutes from time but RFS snatched a draw deep into added time when Moussa N'diaye put the ball into his own net.

Bilbao moved on to 10 points with their comeback win in Bulgaria against Ludogorets after Inaki Williams and Nicolas Serrano scored second-half goals in quick succession.

Ajax are also on 10 after cruising to victory over Maccabi with goals from Bertrand Traore, Kenneth Taylor, Mika Godts, Brian Brobbey and Kian Fitz-Jim.

Eintracht Frankfurt overcame Slavia Prague 1-0 thanks to Omar Marmoush's goal direct from a free kick and they remain two points behind Lazio.

AS Roma were held to a 1-1 draw at Union Saint-Gilloise where Gianluca Mancini put the Italians ahead before Kevin MacAllister equalised for the Belgian side, which leaves the Italians down in 20th on five points. Agencies

