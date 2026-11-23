New Delhi: England all-rounder Will Jacks has been ruled out of the remainder of the white-ball tour of Australia after suffering a broken hand during the opening T20 International in Melbourne on Saturday. Jacks sustained the injury in the 19th over of the first T20I match while attempting to take a return catch off Australian batter Ben Dwarshuis. The ball struck his hand and split the webbing between his fingers, forcing him to leave the field. IANS

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