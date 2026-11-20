Melbourne: Australia have bolstered their pace bowling options for the upcoming five-match T20I series against England by calling up Henry Thornton and Riley Meredith for the home assignment, which begins on Saturday in Melbourne.

Thornton, 29, remains in line for his T20I debut as Australia continue to monitor their bowlers’ workloads, while Meredith can also make his T20I debut after facing Scotland in 2024.

Thornton and Meredith join Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Ben Dwarshuis and Mahli Beardman as the pace options in the side, along with all-rounders Jack Edwards and Mitch Owen.

Bartlett and Johnson featured in all three ODIs against England across the past week, which signals that Australia might chop and change their bowling options for the T20Is. Moreover, they are already missing the services of the famous trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, all of whom were rested for the white-ball assignments amidst a busy international calendar for the Aussies.

Thornton, the South Australian speedster, plays for Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League. He played in only three matches in this BBL after having taken 12 wickets in the previous seasons in eight games.

Updated Australia T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Sam Harper, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lachlan Shaw, Tim David, Mitch Owen, Jack Edwards, Nikhil Chaudhary, Joel Davies, Xavier Bartlett, Ben Dwarshuis, Spencer Johnson, Henry Thornton, Riley Meredith, Mahli Beardman, Adam Zampa. IANS

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