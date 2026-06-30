Enzo Maresca Named Manchester City Manager as Successor to Pep Guardiola

Manchester: Manchester City have named Enzo Maresca as their new manager, with the Italian signing a three-year contract to succeed Pep Guardiola following the Spaniard's departure at the end of the season.

The Premier League club confirmed the appointment on Monday, giving the 46-year-old the challenge of replacing Guardiola. His decade-long time at City changed the team into one of the strongest in English football.

Maresca knows the Etihad Stadium well. He previously coached City's youth team and served as Guardiola's assistant during the team's historic treble-winning season in 2018-19. This experience gave him a strong grasp of the club's philosophy and culture.

"Manchester City is a club I know very well, and getting the chance to manage this team is a brilliant opportunity for me," Maresca said in a club statement. "The quality of the people who work here makes it special, and I want to thank them for believing in my ability.” Agencies

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