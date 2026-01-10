EPL: Arsenal play goalless draw against Liverpool

LONDON: Arsenal missed the chance to go eight points clear at the top of the Premier League in a turgid 0-0 draw with champion Liverpool at a rain-drenched Emirates Stadium on Thursday night.

Mikel Arteta’s side had won seven successive home league games and was expected to take advantage of its title rival dropping points the previous night against an injury-hit Liverpool who started without a recognized striker.

Liverpool looked in danger of being overrun early on but grew in stature and came closest to breaking the deadlock when Conor Bradley struck the crossbar in the first half.

Arsenal sent on a host of attacking substitutes after the break but too little effect as a cagey game petered out.

The draw put Arsenal six points clear of Manchester City and Aston Villa while Liverpool remains fourth, 14 points adrift despite a nine-game unbeaten league run.

Arsenal failed to exert any pressure on Liverpool in a forgettable second half and did not earn a corner until deep in stoppage time but even its famed set-pieces proved harmless.

There were glum faces among the Arsenal players at fulltime and in the stands, although with 17 games remaining the London club is favourite to claim a first English title since 2004.

Liverpool was worth its point but suffered more injury woe late on when Bradley left the field on a stretcher -- the incident causing an ugly melee after Gabriel Martinelli tried to push the stricken player off the pitch and was booked. Agencies

Also Read: National Rifle Association of India suspends shooting coach Ankush Bharadwaj