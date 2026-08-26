EPL: Cole Palmer shines as Chelsea get Alonso’s reign off to winning start

London: Xabi Alonso made a winning start to his Chelsea tenure as Cole Palmer starred in an enthralling 3-2 derby win over Fulham in English Premier League.

Palmer scored one and set up another at Craven Cottage, where Joao Pedro put Chelsea ahead after just 31 seconds. Robert Sanchez’s error gifted Josh King a 23rd-minute equaliser, though Morgan Rogers marked his competitive Chelsea bow with a goal before Palmer made it 3-1.

Gonzalo Garcia dragged Fulham back in the second half, finishing off an attack that it with a goal on his Premier League debut, but Alvaro Arbeloa’s first top-flight game in charge ended in defeat.

Chelsea made the ideal start to a half in which momentum swung back and forth. After just 32 seconds, Palmer flicked a pass into the path of Pedro, who broke clear of the Fulham backline to score.

Fulham equalised via Josh King in the 23rd minute, but Alonso’s side responded and deservedly went into the interval ahead when, after excellent work from Maxence Lacroix, Rogers swept home on his debut.

Palmer got his name on the scoresheet early into the second half, finishing off an attack which included contributions from Rogers and Joao Pedro. Yet Fulham hit back quickly through Gonzalo Garcia.

King dragged wide as Fulham upped the pressure, and Sanchez was in no man’s land when Antonee Robinson latched onto a long ball over the top, only to lob wide, and that was the hosts’ clearest chance to equalise again.

Pedro had a strike disallowed for Geovany Quenda drifting offside, but Chelsea saw out the win to give Alonso a perfect start in his first match in charge.

Chlesea will return to action on Thursday evening in the Carabao Cup, with League One Luton Town visiting Stamford Bridge. IANS

Also Read: Assam Shooting Can Shine Globally with Right Support and Infrastructure, Says Kalita