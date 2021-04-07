EPL form not relevant in Champions League: Pep Guardiola

LONDON: Manchester City are chasing an unprecedented quadruple this season but manager Pep Guardiola claims their form in the other competitions is not relevant ahead of the Champions League tie against Borussia Dortmund. "Why should we win the other competitions just because we are leading the Premier League?" said Guardiola at his pre-match press conference, reports DPA.



"The only concern is to try to win the game. Win this game and after comes Leeds, and after we go to Dortmund to win that game. If we play good and deserve it we go through. If not, we will try next season."

Guardiola admitted that last year's quarter-final loss to Lyon was hard to take but the squad quickly had to move on.

"It remained in my head for weeks. It was painful. It was the last game of the season and we wanted to go through. But in the end, what could we do? After a few days, we wake up again and prepare for next season. We are here again to try again," he said. IANS

