EPL: Leeds Stuns Liverpool with Late Equalizer in Six-Goal Thriller

LONDON: Liverpool suffered another embarrassing capitulation to ramp up the pressure on manager Arne Slot as Leeds twice hit back to salvage a thrilling 3-3 draw on Saturday night.

The Reds went in front twice — first 2-0 and then 3-2, thanks to Hugo Ekitike’s quickfire double and Dominik Szoboszlai’s strike — but still could not see the game out, failing to win for the eighth time in their last 10 league games.

Slot’s faith in Ibrahima Konate will again be questioned after the French centre-back conceded a penalty that began the Leeds fightback.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s spot-kick and Anton Stach levelled before Szoboszlai quickly restored Liverpool’s lead.

But deep into stoppage time, Liverpool failed to deal with a corner, and Ao Tanaka was unmarked at the back post to blast in.

The draw leaves Liverpool languishing in eighth in the table, and it is showing no signs of arresting an alarming slide since it clinched a record-equalling 20th title last season.

Slot showed his faith in Ekitike as he was preferred to record signing Alexander Isak up front, with Mohamed Salah also left on the bench for the third consecutive game.

Leeds had been buoyed by its impressive 3-1 win over Chelsea in midweek that dispelled doubts over Daniel Farke’s future, and another valuable point edges it three points clear of the relegation zone.

Tottenham Hotspur’s players finally found themselves “on the same page” as they put aside their dreadful Premier League home form to beat Brentford 2-0.

It was the first time manager Thomas Frank had come up against his old club since leaving for Tottenham in the summer, and the pressure was well and truly on after last weekend’s home loss to Fulham, following which Frank criticised the fans. Agencies

Also Read: ‘Everyone in India excited to have Gill back’, says Steyn ahead of T20I series