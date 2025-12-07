Premier League: Aston Villa end Arsenal’s unbeaten run

LONDON: Aston Villa ended Premier League leader Arsenal’s long unbeaten run as Emiliano Buendia scored with virtually the last kick of the game to secure a 2-1 victory that put his side right in the thick of the title battle at Villa Park on Saturday.

It looked as though Leandro Trossard’s equalizer would extend Arsenal’s run without a defeat to 19 games in all competitions but a scintillating duel was decided in dramatic fashion when Buendia fired home after a late scramble.

Matty Cash drove home a low shot to give Villa the lead in the 39th minute to reward his side’s adventure.

Arsenal responded after the break with Trossard equalizing from close range seven minutes after the restart after Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez deflected a ball into his path.

After that it was a whirlwind of attacking play with both sides unwilling to settle for a point. But it was Villa who secured a ninth win in its last 10 Premier League games to spark delirious celebrations from the home fans.

Victory moved it into second place with 30 points from 15 games, with Arsenal on 33. Agencies

