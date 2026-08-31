EPL: Liverpool Held Again as Hull City Maintain Perfect Start

London: Liverpool is still looking for its first win of the season after a 2-2 draw at home to Nottingham Forest in early kick-off.

Dan Ndoye’s side-footed finish put Nottingham Forest ahead in the 24th minute and after Alexander Isak equalized for Liverpool after 60 minutes, Morgan Gibbs-White restored the visitors’ lead from the penalty spot after a penalty committed by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, reports Xinhua.

New signing Victor Munoz saved a point for Liverpool with eight minutes left to play after a sharp turn and powerful shot to net his first goal since arriving this summer.

Canadian international Liam Millar scored as Hull City maintained its perfect start to the season with a 1-0 win away to Coventry City in a game between two promoted sides.

Hull, who beat Manchester United last weekend, defended solidly once again with Millar netting the only goal of the game in the 82nd minute after being set up by Mohamed Belloumi.

Newcastle United built on last weekend’s draw against Liverpool with a 2-0 win away to Tottenham who have lost their first two league games after spending big over the summer.

Nico Gonzalez impressed on his Newcastle debut, but the goals were scored in the second half by Anthony Elanga and Yoane Wissa, who hooked the ball into the Tottenham net after a corner.

James Tarkovski grabbed an injury time equalizing goal as Everton drew 1-1 away to Bournemouth, who had taken a 41st minute lead thanks to Alex Scott.

On Friday night Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki both scored twice as Manchester City cruised past Crystal Palace 4-1 in South London to leave Palace with consecutive defeats in its two opening games this season. IANS

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