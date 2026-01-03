EPL: Manchester City held to goalless draw at Sunderland

Sunderland: Manchester City started the new calendar year with a 0-0 draw at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light. Pep Guardiola’s side missed their opportunity to move back within two points of the Gunners, following the entertaining stalemate.

The result means City extended its unbeaten run in the Premier League to seven matches and now sit four points behind leaders Arsenal at the halfway point of the campaign.

Bernardo Silva thought he’d opened the scoring just five minutes in when he touched home a corner flicked on by Erling Haaland, but the captain was narrowly offside.

Sunderland grew into the game from there but neither side truly looked like beating the goalkeepers in front of them before the break.

The start of the second half brought with it an uplifting moment for City fans everywhere as Rodri took to the pitch for the first time since a brief substitute appearance in early November.

The Spaniard started a move barely a minute into his return that brought City’s best chance yet, but Savinho cleared the bar with his attempt from Rayan Cherki’s low cross. As the hour mark passed, Roefs again refused to yield when sub Josko Gvardiol ghosted into the box and glanced a header on target.

Jeremy Doku and Phil Foden then came even closer, only for brave defensive heads to block their goalbound shots.

Gvardiol, now spending more time in the Sunderland box than his own half, then somehow flicked a cross onto the outside of the post from all of 12 yards.

After the match Man City manager Pep Guardiola sais, “Good. Take the point. The second half was excellent. We missed. We could not score in the six-yard box. How many times were we in the six-yard box against the keeper and could not convert. Of course, the threat they have, they are really good.”

Liverpool lacked the firepower to break down a much-changed Leeds in a 0-0 draw at Anfield that wasted a chance to solidify its place in the Premier League top four.

A point edges Liverpool three points clear of Chelsea and Manchester United in the battle for a place in next season’s Champions League.

Tottenham Hotspur was held to a goalless draw against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium. Agencies

Also Read: United Cup: Baez, Sierra wins set up a clean sweep for Argentina in opener