2024-25 season was the best Man City ever had as a team: Guardiola

Sunderland: Pep Guardiola has described Manchester City’s 2024/25 campaign as one of the standout seasons, after his team showed mental and physical fortitude to recover from an injury-laden term and flourish when it mattered most.

Guardiola has led City to 18 major trophies over his nearly 10 years in charge, including six Premier League titles in eight seasons. Last season, City finished third in the Premier League and therefore qualified for the Champions League once again.

“Last season, what we did and overcame was one of the best seasons that we have had as a team. All the guys that were there and the staff, backroom staff, it was arguably one of the best we have had. It’s how you overcome the problems that define the seasons,” Guardiola was quoted by the Manchester City website.

“And from the perspective now, every time when I reflect what happened last season, I am more proud than ever of what we have done as a club and how we handled the bad, bad situations, how the hierarchy, Khaldoon, the CEO, how incredible the messages of support of ‘let’s go, let’s go, let’s go’. Just in this incredible club, (it) can happen,” he added.

City will usher in 2026 with a pre-season trip to the Stadium of Light, marking the start of an intense month that will see Guardiola’s side face nine games across all competitions.

Between five key Premier League fixtures, City also wrap up our initial Champions League phase fixtures against Bodo/Glimt and Galatasaray, face a Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg trip to Newcastle, and open our FA Cup campaign at home against Exeter.

Coming off an eight-match winning run and sitting second in the Premier League, City will play Sunderland on Friday. Guardiola believes that if they can maintain that impressive momentum into the New Year, it could prove hugely significant for the season as a whole.

“This month is important because in November and December we were really good. This month will define Champions League qualification and which position we are in, and in the Premier League we will try and be close to the top of the league,” said Guardiola. IANS

