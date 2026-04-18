EPL Title Race Heats Up as Manchester City Face Arsenal

London: Second-placed Manchester City host leader Arsenal at Etihad Stadium on Sunday in a game that could decide the outcome of this season’s Premier League title race.

Arsenal’s defeat at home to Bournemouth last weekend, coupled with Manchester City’s win away to Chelsea, threw the title race wide open. Although Arsenal hold a six-point lead, Manchester City have a game in hand, and victory at the Etihad Stadium would bring Arsenal within striking distance.

According to the points table ahead of the clash, Arsenal have 70 points in 32 matches, while Manchester City have 64 points in 31 matches. Third position Manchester United are nine points below City, while Aston Villa also have 55 points.

Manchester City go into Sunday’s match full of confidence after recent performances, and after getting the better of Arsenal in the EFL Cup final on March 22, while Arsenal have looked tired and nervous recently, including a narrow 1-0 win on aggregate over Sporting CP in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal.

Manchester City and Arsenal have faced each other 196 times in all competitions, including the Premier League. While Arsenal have a clear edge with 92 wins, City have won only 58 matches. Both teams have played 46 draws.

Other vital Premier League games this weekend include the one between Chelsea and Manchester United, and the derby between Everton and Liverpool.

Chelsea coach Liam Rosenior desperately need three points to keep his side’s hopes of reaching next season’s Champions League alive.

Enzo Fernandez is available again for Chelsea after being left out of recent games for disciplinary reasons.

Defeat at home to Leeds United on Monday complicated Manchester United’s Champions League qualification and raised some doubts over Michael Carrick’s long-term future at the club. Carrick’s job is complicated by suspensions for central defenders Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez, with Matthijs de Ligt still recovering from a back injury.

The relegation battle also has three huge games. Leeds United and Nottingham Forest will view their matches against the bottom two sides, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley, as a chance for three vital points to climb away from the relegation zone.

The pressure is huge on Tottenham Hotspur ahead of their home game against Brighton, with Roberto De Zerbi’s first home game as Spurs’ coach being against his former club. IANS

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