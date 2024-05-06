Erling Haaland scores four as Manchester City close gap with leaders Arsenal

Manchester: Erling Haaland struck four goals in a sensational performance to lead Manchester City to a defining 5-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium, moving within one point of the Premier League summit.

The Norwegian was at his unstoppable best as he converted two penalties and an incredible header to seal a ninth City hat-trick before the half-time whistle was blown.

He then added the fourth eight minutes into the second period to restore City’s three-goal advantage just moments after Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan had scored, reports the Manchester City website. Late substitute Julian Alvarez - making his 100th City appearance - added further gloss to the scoreline with a fifth in the closing stages.

Pep Guardiola’s side have now gone 20 league matches without defeat and, with a game in hand on leaders Arsenal, are just three victories from a record fourth successive top-flight title.

Chelsea boosted its chances of European football next season, thumping West Ham 5-0 in the Premier League, with Cole Palmer, Conor Gallagher, Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson, with two, all getting on the scoresheet on Sunday.

The result raised Chelsea to seventh in the table overtaking Manchester United, who play on Monday, and putting it within striking range of qualification for the Europa League.

Brighton & Hove Albion snapped a six-match winless run in the Premier League when it beat Aston Villa 1-0 at home on Sunday after Joao Pedro scored an 87th-minute winner in a scrappy affair. Agencies

