Erling Haaland seals narrow win for Manchester City at Brentford

LONDON: Erling Haaland scored his ninth Premier League goal of the season to earn Manchester City a laboured 1-0 victory at Brentford, which lifted it to fifth in the table on Sunday night.

The Norwegian muscled through to finish in style in the ninth minute to continue his impressive start to the season as City extended its unbeaten run in all competitions to seven.

It should have been far more comfortable for Pep Guardiola’s side, though, and it was dealt a potentially significant blow when midfielder Rodri went off injured in the first half.

Brentford failed to have a touch in the City penalty area in the first half but did liven up after the break, and Igor Thiago wasted a glorious chance to equalise.

City came under pressure late on under Brentford’s aerial assault but held on to move to 13 points from seven games, three behind leader Arsenal heading into the international break.

While City still appears in a transition phase, the sight of Haaland banging in the goals will be a cause of alarm for the sides expected to be fighting for the title. Agencies

Also Read: Serie A: Inter Milan thrash Cremonese

Also Watch: