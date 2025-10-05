Brazil winger Savinho extends Manchester City deal until 2031

LONDON: Brazil winger Savinho signed a new contract with Manchester City on Friday, tying himself to the Premier League heavyweight until 2031, with an option to extend the deal by a further 12 months. The 21-year-old was a target for Tottenham during the transfer window but Spurs were reportedly put off by City’s £70 million ($94 million) valuation. Despite struggling to hold down a regular starting spot in Pep Guardiola’s side, Savinho provided 13 assists and scored three goals during 48 appearances last season—his first in English football.

“I am incredibly proud to be able to sign this new contract with City,” Savinho said in a club statement.

“It’s a very special feeling to know that Pep and the club have placed such faith in me. I feel I have so much improving to do—I am still young and very hungry to keep learning. But I know that working with Pep and his staff will help me to keep developing as a player.” Agencies

Also Read: Messi, New Faces In Argentina Squad For U.S. Friendlies

Also Watch: