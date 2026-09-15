Erling Haaland’s Controversial Strike Gives 10-Man City Derby Win at Old Trafford

LONDON: Erling Haaland scored the only goal of the game as 10-man Manchester City stunned Manchester United 1-0 at the Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Norwegian struck in the 60th minute to send his team ahead. The goal was initially ruled offside but a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check found him onside and overturned the decision.

United was unhappy by the decision, with Enzo Fernandez also appearing to be in an offside position in the buildup. But the Premier League said the goal was allowed because, despite diving to head the ball, the Argentine did not get a touch before it reached Haaland at the far post.

However, league rules state a player is interfering with play when “clearly attempting to play a ball which is close when this action impacts on an opponent.”

The goal came against the run of play as United dominated proceedings after Phil Foden was sent off in the 23rd minute for violent conduct, having kicked at United captain Bruno Fernandes.

United struck the post on two occasions, first from Marcus Rashford’s long-range free kick and then Kobbie Mainoo’s low shot from the edge of the area.

The win extends Man City’s perfect start to the season to four games. Arsenal is the only other team a perfect start. Agencies

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