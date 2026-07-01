Erling Haaland’s Stoppage-Time Strike Sends Norway Past Ivory Coast and Into World Cup Last 16

NEW YORK: Erling Haaland struck a dramatic last-gasp winner to send Norway through to the next round of the 2026 World Cup, knocking Ivory Coast out 2-1 in heartbreaking fashion.

The Manchester City striker had been quiet for long spells, but showed his trademark instincts when it mattered most, netting his fifth goal of the tournament in stoppage time.

Norway had taken the lead in the first half through a brilliant curling effort from Antonio Nusa, before Ivory Coast hit back in style.

Nusa picked up the ball on the left, drove into the box with confidence, shifted it onto his right foot, and curled a stunning effort into the top corner. The finish was so clean that it already looked destined for the net as soon as it left his boot.

At just 21 years and 74 days, Nusa also became Norway’s youngest-ever scorer at a major international tournament, marking another major step in his rapid rise.

Manchester United’s Amad Diallo produced a stunning solo run and finish to bring his side level and set up a tense finale.

Just as extra time loomed, Haaland delivered the decisive moment, reacting quickest in the box to seal victory for Norway.

The win sends Norway into a mouth-watering Last 16 clash against Brazil in New York on July 5, while Ivory Coast bow out after a spirited fight. Agencies

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