Errani and Vavassori defend French Open mixed doubles crown with comeback win in Paris

PARIS: Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori retained their French Open mixed doubles title on Thursday, staging a comeback to defeat American Evan King and Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski 4-6, 6-3(4).

The Italian duo dominated the deciding match tiebreak on Court Philippe Chatrier and are the first pair to successfully defend the French Open mixed doubles title since Croatia’s Ivan Dodig and Taiwan’s Latisha Chan in 2018 and 2019.

This latest triumph marks a remarkable run of success for Errani and Vavassori, securing their fourth mixed doubles trophy in the last seven Grand Slam tournaments, a stretch that includes back-to-back U.S. Open titles in 2024 and 2025. Agencies

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