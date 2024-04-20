Esha Singh, Bhavesh Shekhawat take day 1 honours at Olympic Selection Trials 1&2 Rifle/Pistol

New Delhi: Esha Singh topped the women’s 25M Pistol qualification while Bhavesh Shekhawat led the men’s 25M Rapid-Fire Pistol (RFP) charts at the end of competition day one of the Olympic Selection Trials 1&2 Rifle/Pistol, here at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range.

Esha totalled 585 across her precision and rapid-fire rounds in the women’s sport pistol OST T1 qualifications, to steer two points clear of Simranpreet Kaur Brar, who finished second.

In the men’s RFP T2, Bhavesh (580) took top billing, being rewarded for being the most consistent through the day. IANS

